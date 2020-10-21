King Gizzard Along with The Lizard Wizard announce new studio record’K.G.’

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have announced their first studio album in over a season,’K.G.’

Following times of hammering the record in various unorthodox manners — such as shaving the letters’K.G.’ to a group member’s mind — the group’s label, Flightless, affirmed the record now (October 21) on societal websites prior to the group did themselves.

Pre-orders for your own record — the follow around 2019’s’Infest The Rats Nest’ — are all accessible from midnight October 22 AEDT (2pm October 21 BST).

Following a launch date for the album has not yet been shown, Flightless has shown that there’ll be three small edition vinyls of the record up for grabs — a white, one yellow and one blue.

Merely two,000 duplicates of every color vinyl is going to be pushed, with every replicate comprising 3D embossing on rainbow mirrorboard. What’s more, the documents are being generated through an eco friendly factory with”renewable bio-mass driven technologies and green electricity”.

Together with the statement of’K.G.’, the Melbourne band also have announced a forthcoming live album,’Live In San Francisco’16’.

This statement comes after the launch of King Gizzard’s most recent ,’Automation’. Inspired by Grimes, the group also published raw music stems and movie footage to the monitor, requesting fans to make their own remix and audio video.

‘Automation’ followed from previous only’Straws In the Wind’ which fell back in September, combined with’Honey’ and’A Few Of Us’ earlier this season.

Along with the coming’Live In San Francisco’16’, the group has dropped four additional live albums this season, for instance, double record and movie Chunky Shrapnel.

In an interview with NME, Chunky Shrapnel manager John Angus Stewart talked about what he expected to reach with this documentary.

“Should you enjoy this music, then you will find an insight in to who these folks are all,” he explained.

“However, I did not wish to frame them because such figures, as to me that is sort of bullshit. They are just ordinary dudes.”