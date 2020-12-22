King George hammer blow with Irish horses BANNED from travelling to Kempton below new mutant coronavirus constraints

IRISH racing has been dealt a hammer blow following it was confirmed NONE of their runners can vacation for the King George Chase on Boxing Day.

Monalee is amongst the star names to miss out on the Kempton Christmas meet.

It comes right after Ireland extended its vacation ban on Britain right until December 31 in light of the new mutant strain of coronavirus.

Horse Racing Eire main government Brian Kavanagh explained: “Centered on the government’s policy, HRI has instructed that there will be no Irish runners in the United kingdom or United kingdom runners in Ireland in between now and December 31.

“The only exceptions to that ban are for critical supply chains and providers.

“It really is regrettable but there are even bigger difficulties at perform. Nonetheless it was pleasing that the government did announce that racing will go on behind shut doorways, which offers us some certainty.”

