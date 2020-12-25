King Felipe appears to criticise exiled father in Christmas speech

Nonetheless, Spain’s Supreme Court docket this calendar year commenced investigating him just after experiences of a Swiss probe into the payment of tens of millions of euros in kickbacks from Saudi Arabia’s late King Abdullah in 2008.

The former king is also the focus on of yet another probe into the alleged use by him, previous Queen Sofia and other members of the royal family, of credit score playing cards linked to overseas accounts not in their names.

Earlier this thirty day period, his law firm stated Juan Carlos had paid out tax authorities nearly €680,000 (about £611,000) pursuing a voluntary declaration of earlier undisclosed revenue.

Juan Carlos has not been billed with any crime, and his legal professionals have explained he would return to Spain immediately if necessary for authorized explanations.

Felipe, who grew to become king following his father’s abdication in 2014, has experimented with to distance himself from Juan Carlos.

In March, the Spanish monarch renounced any future personal inheritance he could receive from his father. He also stripped Juan Carlos of his once-a-year stipend, which in 2018 was €194,232.

The scandal has encouraged some left-wing get-togethers to revive phone calls to alter Spain’s kind of federal government from a constitutional monarchy to a republican point out. The occasion of Socialist Key Minister Pedro Sanchez, on the other hand, is firmly backing Felipe, along with the conservative opposition.

Examine a lot more: The King and I: My two months with Juan Carlos, Spain’s exiled caballero