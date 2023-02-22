Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Before And After: From Host to Political Analysts

Kimberly Ann Guilfoyle, born March 9, 1969, is an American television news personality and former San Francisco prosecutor. As a Republican, she became an adviser to Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States. Guilfoyle got her J.D. after attending the University of California, Davis, and the University of San Francisco School of Law. She worked as a prosecutor in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. From 2000 until 2004, she worked as an associate district attorney in San Francisco. Guilfoyle is married to Democrat Gavin Newsom. During Newsom’s first two years as mayor of San Francisco, she served as First Lady. He later became the state’s governor. She has been Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend since 2018.

Guilfoyle subsequently spent four years in Los Angeles as a deputy district attorney, handling adult and juvenile cases involving narcotics charges, domestic violence, kidnapping, robbery, arson, sexual assault, and homicide. With the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, she received numerous awards, including Prosecutor of the Month. Guilfoyle moved to New York in January 2004 to become the host of the Court TV show Both Sides.

Kimberly’s early life

Guilfoyle was born on March 9, 1969, in San Francisco. Her mother was Puerto Rican, and her father was born in Ireland and moved to the United States when he was 20. She was raised in a Catholic household. She grew raised in San Francisco’s Mission District and Westlake, Daly City. Mercedes Guilfoyle was a special education teacher.

Guilfoyle was 11 years old when she died of leukaemia. Anthony “Tony” Guilfoyle was born in Ennis, County Clare, Ireland, and emigrated to the United States when he was 20. He was drafted in 1958 while still an Irish citizen, and served in the United States Army for four years.

Guilfoyle attended Mercy High School in San Francisco and the University of California, Davis. In 1994, she earned her Juris Doctorate from the University of San Francisco School of Law. She interned in the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office in law school. She has worked as a model for Macy’s and a bridal magazine. She went on to study at Trinity College Dublin in Ireland. Guilfoyle published studies on international children’s rights and European Economic Community law there.

Kimberly’s career

Guilfoyle taught in a public school system after law school and briefly served as a prosecutor in San Francisco. Terence Hallinan was elected district attorney in 1996 and fired 14 of the city’s prosecutors. Guilfoyle worked as a deputy district attorney in Los Angeles for four years, handling adult and juvenile cases involving narcotics, domestic violence, kidnapping, robbery, arson, sexual assault, and homicide.

At the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, she garnered various honours, including Prosecutor of the Month. Hallinan rehired Guilfoyle in the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office in 2000, where she worked as an associate district attorney from 2000 to 2004. During this period, she was co-prosecutor with James Hammer in the 2002 case People v. Noel and Knoller, a second-degree murder trial involving a dog mauling that received international notice.