Kim Kardashian West discusses coronavirus crisis with Dr Anthony Fauci

Kim Kardashian West organised a star-studded Zoom call with Dr Anthony Fauci in April to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

The 40-year-old TV star was one of 36 celebrities and athletes – including the likes of Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, and Gwyneth Paltrow – who joined the call with Dr Fauci, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, as they sought to learn more about the health crisis.

He said: “It was a whole bunch of movie stars and some sports figures and they wanted to know about what they could do to stay safe, about wearing masks and avoiding crowds.

“I was impressed by the questions they asked, by their level of sophistication.”

The call lasted for around an hour, according to Dr Fauci, who said the celebrities were able to “get the word out about staying safe”.

The expert – who is also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – told CNN: “Each of them has enormous numbers of followers on their social media accounts.

“I could say to them, for example, it’s important to wear a mask, and they get on their accounts and say ‘wear a mask’ and it goes out to an additional couple of million people.”

In March, US Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams urged social media influencers like Kylie Jenner to help in the fight against coronavirus.

He observed that Kylie, 23 – who has 200 million followers on Instagram – has the ability to reach out to young people and warn them of the dangers of the illness.

He said: “I have a 15 and a 14 year old and the more I tell them not to do something the more they want to do it.

“We need to get our influencers – Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell – we need to get Kylie Jenner, and our social media influencers out there helping folks understand that this is serious, this is absolutely serious, people are dying.”