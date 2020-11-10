Kim Kardashian Set Up Celebrity Meeting W/ Dr. Fauci About COVID-19

It looks like Kim Kardashian West is joining the fight against COVID-19.

According to reports, she organized a Zoom meeting with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to discuss how to tackle the pandemic earlier this year.

The call included 36 other superstar athletes and celebrities like rapper 2 Chainz and actors Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Orlando Bloom, and Katy Perry.

Dr. Fauci told CNN:

“It was a whole bunch of movie stars and some sports figures and they wanted to know about what they could do to stay safe, about wearing masks and avoiding crowds. I was impressed by the questions they asked, by their level of sophistication.”

He said he was on the call so he could persuade the celebrities to take advantage of their platform and tell their followers to follow safety guidelines.

Insiders also said that Kim Kardashian West was the one who arranged the call.

“She wanted to speak with someone, to ask questions, so she could spread accurate information because there were so many inaccuracies those first few months.”

The news of Kim Kardashian West organizing the call comes just days after it was revealed that Khloe Kardashian had COVID-19 earlier this year. Kanye West also said back in July that he previously had COVID-19 as well.

“Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it. I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!”

Kim opened up about looking after the rapper and said he experienced:

“Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on. It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help.”

“I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good. It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.”

What are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian West organizing a celebrity meeting for COVID-19? Comment and let us know.