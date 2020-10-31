Kim Kardashian Sees Late Dad Robert As A Hologram

Kim Kardashian was already having a pretty epic 40th birthday. Private island, check. All of her closest friends and family, present. (Despite the ongoing global pandemic.) But the one thing Kim wasn’t expecting was a cameo from her beloved late father, Robert Kardashian.

Capping off her celebrations, Kim received a surprise beyond her wildest dreams when husband Kanye organised a hologram of the Kardashian patriarch, who died in 2003. Kim, who was joined on the island by Rob, Khloe and Kourtney, along with mum Kris Jenner, said the family watched it “over and over again” filled with emotion. And now we’re crying, too.

Not only is the adorable hologram telegram truly, bafflingly, gob-smackingly lifelike (we were shook) but the message he delivers has been personalised to imagine what Robert would have wanted to say to Kim on her 40th birthday.

In order to see this embed, you must give consent to Social Media cookies. Open my cookie preferences. For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍 It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

He tells her how proud he is of the woman she’s become, from raising four “perfect” children to training to become a lawyer and continuing his legacy. Oh, and not forgetting her decision to marrying the “most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West.”

Props to Yeezy for producing his own shoutout.

Aside from leaving us in floods of tears, the hologram left us with SO many questions. Like, who produced such a lifelike voice? How did they get it to dance to Kim’s favourite childhood song? Just how long has Kanye been planning this?

In order to see this embed, you must give consent to Social Media cookies. Open my cookie preferences. I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime ✨ Here’s a more close up view to see the incredible detail. pic.twitter.com/XpxmuHRNok — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

Celebrity holograms are becoming more and more prominent in the entertainment industry to resurrect iconic performers for very memorable stage shows. It’s been eight years already since Tupac Shakur appeared alongside Snoop Dogg during a headline performance at Coachella in 2012, 12 years after he was killed.

The jaw-dropping production was created by special effects production house Digital Domain, which apparently took several months of planning and four months to create the hologram. According to the company’s president, a similar project would cost between $100,000 to $400,000 back then.

Last year, the late Amy Winehouse, who died in 2011, was due to tour North America as a hologram but the shows were postponed due to ‘unique sensitivities’. It wasn’t exactly met with a warm reception, with fans of the British musician concerned that touring was never something Amy liked doing in life, no matter about the afterlife.

Gwen Stefani is engaged to Blake Shelton and they look so happy!

One thing’s for sure, Kanye needn’t buy another gift until Kim is at least 50. This one’s good enough for all of the Christmasses and birthdays in between. Plus, how’s he ever going to top it?

Tweeting her gratitude, Kim said: “For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion.

She continued: “I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime.”

Well done Kanye, you have truly surpassed yourself.

Lily Collins responds to ‘disheartening’ Emily In Paris backlash for the first time (and reveals what she’ll change in season 2)