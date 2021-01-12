Kim Kardashian Poses For Semi-Nude Pic Without Wedding Ring: Is She Celebrating Her Divorce?

If you’ve been following news of the couple, then you know that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorce rumors have been making tabloid headlines for years.

But these days, the reports are more credible than ever, thanks to a new piece in Page Six which claimed that Kim has already taken steps to end her marriage.

Of course, the mother of four has yet to make any sort of public announcement to that effect.

But it’s possible that she’s letting her latest Instagram pic do the talking for her.

As you can see, it’s a pretty revealing photo, even by Kardashian standards.

It wasn’t posted solely out of thirst, however.

Kim is promoting the latest release from her Skims shapewear line.

If there’s one thing she knows how to do well, it’s capture the internet’s attention.

That’s a more difficult feat than ever before, but if Kim’s sultry stare and sheer tights weren’t enough to accomplish that, then her left hand certainly is.

As you can see, Kim is not rocking her wedding ring in her latest promotional pics.

Naturally, this fact led fans to jump to all sorts of wild conclusions.

Are Kim and Kanye secretly divorced?

Is Kim trying to show Kanye what he’s missing out on with her first sexy photoshoot of 2021?

Or is it possible that we’re all just jumping to conclusions?

After all, it’s not uncommon for models to remove their wedding rings before a shoot, and Kim was wearing a ring in an Instagram Live post just hours later.

(Though as many fans have pointed out, it’s unclear if it’s the same ring that she received from Kanye.)

The interesting thing here is that Kim usually wears her ring when she poses for pics.

Sure, it’s a promo shoot for her company, but unlike most members of the modeling profession, Kim is modeling as herself.

She almost certainly knew that fans would notice her ringless hand, and she went ahead and posted the pics anyway.

It’s possible that that gesture tells us all we need to know.

According to a new report from People magazine, Kim has not yet filed for divorce, but Kanye is aware that she’s planning to do so very soon.

Kanye is reportedly aware of his estranged wife’s intentions, and it seems both parties are hoping for an amicable divorce.

“He knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future,” an insider tells People.

“He’s okay. He’s sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon,” the source adds.

The source claims that Kim’s decision became final following a “big fight in early December.”

“Kanye blew up at Kim and she was really upset,” the insider said, noting that “things between them don’t seem to have healed.”

As we reported earlier this week, Kim and Kanye will have billions in assets to divide, but we hope for the sake of all involved — especially their four children — that the process goes as smoothly as possible.

Edit Delete