Kim Kardashian Net Worth: How Rich Is This Person in 2022!

Kimberly Noel Kardashian (née West; born October 21, 1980) is an American socialite, model, media personality, and entrepreneur. The sex video Kim Kardashian, Superstar, shot in 2002 with her then-boyfriend Ray J and published in 2007 brought her to the attention of a much larger audience. Later the same year, she and her family debuted on the E! reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians (2007–2021). Its success spawned the spin-off programs Kourtney and Kim Take New York (2011–2012), Kourtney and Kim Take Miami (2009–2013), and Hulu’s successor The Kardashians (2014–present) (2022).

Kardashian established a strong online presence across many social media platforms, including hundreds of millions of Twitter and Instagram followers. She has launched a number of merchandise bearing her name, including the 2014 mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, a range of clothes and accessories, the 2015 picture book Selfish, and her own personal app. Her relationship with artist Kanye West has also garnered much media attention; they tied the knot in 2014 and have four children. [7] As an actress, Kardashian has starred in films such as Disaster Movie (2008), Deep in the Valley (2009), and Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2010). (2013).

In recent years, Kardashian has prioritized her own companies by establishing KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance in 2017.

In 2019, she created the shapewear firm Skims, once known as “Kimono” but renamed it in response to considerable controversy.

Kardashian has also grown more politically involved, campaigning for prison reform with President Donald Trump and clemency for Alice Marie Johnson. She has repeatedly called for the acknowledgment of the Armenian genocide. Kardashian also intends to become a lawyer by completing a four-year law apprenticeship overseen by the Van Jones-founded legal group #cut50.

Early Life and Career Rise

Kim Kardashian was born in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 1980. Robert Kardashian, the father of Kim, was one of OJ Simpson’s defence attorneys. Her mother is Kris Kardashian, AKA Kris Jenner. Kim began her work in Hollywood as a stylist and assistant to celebrities. One of her earliest and largest clients was her best friend, the socialite, Paris Hilton.

Kim Kardashian has a large family, which consists of her sisters Kourtney and Khloe, her mother Kris, and two half-sisters Kendall and Kylie. Bruce Jenner is the former Olympic athlete father of Kyle and Kendall (now known as Caitlyn Jenner). Kim has ascended through the ranks of fame over the past decade to become one of the most renowned and successful celebrities on the globe. She is a genuine media magnate who oversees a highly lucrative economic empire. Kim’s empire currently consists of a cosmetics business, personal appearance fees, a television income, apparel, weight management items, perfume, and retail sponsorships.

How Much Is Kim Kardashian Worth?

Kim Kardashian is a reality television personality, model, businesswoman, and ambassador from the United States. She is one of the world’s most renowned and wealthy celebrities. The net worth of Kim Kardashian is $1.4 billion.

Kim generates between $50 and $80 million each year from her multiple ventures and her business. For instance, between June 2018 and June 2019, Kim made $72 million from her numerous ventures, followed by $50 million between June 2019 and June 2020. A significant amount of Kim’s annual earnings were once derived from licensing and endorsement arrangements. She made a tiny amount, for instance, from royalties produced by the mobile game “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.” The game was ultimately downloaded over sixty million times and made over two hundred million dollars in revenue. Kim now retains 28% of the revenue produced by the app. Kim’s annual earnings are comprised of endorsements, appearance fees, reality television pay, and paid Instagram partnerships. Additionally, she owns a range of tanning products as well as a clothes line at Sears

Real Estate

Kim spent $9 million in 2013 on a house in the Bel Air district of Los Angeles. She and Kanye West invested several million dollars in extensive renovations and stayed in this residence while their Hidden Hills property was being created. Kim sold the Bel Air home for $18 million in 2017.

Since August 2014, Kim has lived in a big house within a gated enclave in Hidden Hills, California. Kim and Kanye purchased the home for $20 million from a physician. In 2010, the doctor purchased the home from Lisa Marie Presley for $5 million.

Kim and Kanye spent the following two years completely refurbishing their home. Unfortunately, Kanye was dissatisfied with the 2016 end result, so they started anew. In 2019, they acquired adjacent properties in two separate transactions, bringing their footprint to 7.5 acres. Two swimming pools, two spas, a private vineyard, a regulation-sized basketball court, and a custom-built mansion are included at this residence.

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Earnings

Kim receives $300,000 to $500,000 every sponsored Instagram post. Additionally, she has made up to $1 million. We know these figures are accurate because to a lawsuit she filed against Missguided USA in May 2019. Kim alleged in her complaint that Missguided imitates the ensembles she wears and misleads consumers into believing she collaborates with Missguided on the outfits. The court records revealed that Kim gets between $300,000 and $500,000 every post and has received as much as $1,000,000 in many instances. The records reveal that Kim rejects several offers from businesses with which she does not wish to be linked and instead selects a handful of partners each month. When everything is considered, Kim’s monthly Instagram profits certainly exceed $1-2 million!

More Kim Kardashian Financial Accuracy

In March of 2010, Kim purchased a Beverly Hills house for $4.8 million. It is a 5-bedroom Tuscan-style mansion on 4 acres of some of the most expensive real estate in the world.

Kim used to make around $15,000 every episode of her reality program, but she now receives $500,000.

During many weeks of filming “Kourtney and Kim Take New York,” Kim and her then-husband Kris Humphries resided in the Ganesvoort Hotel’s Presidential Suite. A night in the suite costs $7000.

At Kim’s wedding, she wore a $2.5 million, 65-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond tiara, a $2 million, 20.5-carat diamond engagement ring, and $5 million diamond earrings weighing 28 carats. On her wedding day, she wore more than $10 million worth of jewels. Not to mention the amount of money she spent on hair and cosmetics, $150,000.

