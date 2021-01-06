Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s Romantic relationship Timeline

Manufactured for each and every other! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West could not have commenced dating right until 2012, but the few have a abundant history.

“I satisfied him I assume in 2002 or 2003,” Kardashian instructed Ryan Seacrest for the duration of Trying to keep Up With the Kardashians 10th anniversary unique, which aired in 2017. “He was recording a track with Brandy, and I was her good friend. I vividly remember hanging out with him, and then they did a online video alongside one another, so I’d see him a couple moments. He was inquiring his friends: ‘Who is this Kim Kardajan?’ He did not know what my identify was.”

Although both equally Kardashian and West dated different persons all through the ‘00s, they remained pals and even appeared onscreen with each other for the 1st time in 2008. The KKW Magnificence creator shared throwback pictures in 2015 from a pilot they filmed named Alligator Boots.

“In honor of Star Wars: The Force Awakens becoming launched currently, I desired to share these aged pictures of Kanye and me from yrs ago!” Kardashian wrote at the time. “We labored alongside one another on a pilot for a demonstrate referred to as Alligator Boots back in 2008 and I played Princess Leia. We had fulfilled prior to this task (back again in 2003), but I would say this is when we very first really linked.”

Three yrs afterwards, Kardashian married Kris Humphries in August 2011. After only 72 days of marriage, however, the actuality Television set temperament announced she and the NBA pro ended up contacting it quits.

Kardashian later on unveiled that her divorce from Humphries helped her find out her thoughts for West.

“Right prior to I bought married to Kris Humphries, [Kanye and I] had been speaking, and I just went a different route,” she recalled on the aforementioned KUWTK anniversary unique. “I feel I had to go by means of that to determine out what I desired. Right after my break up, I was emotion definitely small and down and he reported, ‘Just come to Paris and see my style demonstrate.’ He jokes that he place on this whole style present just to get a date with me. So I went there and I stayed with him, and which is where we started off relationship. I swear from the second I landed, I fell madly in appreciate with him and I considered, ‘Oh, my God, why didn’t I do this faster?’ Like, this is what genuine daily life is like — love and fun and serious aid.”

After going through a demanding yr in their marriage in 2020, Us confirmed in January 2021 that Kardashian is “done” with their relationship and that the longtime pair experienced “been residing different life for numerous months now.” A next supply disclosed that they “had a big fight” in December 2020 that triggered the reality star to turn into “really upset” just after the rapper “blew up” at her.

Kardashian secured high-powered legal professional Laura Wasser to support in her divorce settlement before formally filing, a 3rd insider told Us. Wasser “has been on retainer and actively functioning for Kim given that very last summer season,” the resource claimed.

The resource additional that Kardashian “wants the divorce settlement finalized” just before she data files against West.

Scroll via for a timeline of Kardashian and West’s romantic relationship.