Kim Kardashian hottest – ‘Ugly’ decorations SLAMMED by enthusiasts who assess Kardashian-Jenner Xmas to ‘a morgue’

KIM Kardashian has been slammed by admirers for the “ugly” monotone Xmas decorations she set up for the vacation season in her “morgue-like” Los Angeles mansion.

The KUWTK star shared a glimpse into her all-beige non-public quarters in a Sunday early morning video that bundled sons Psalm and Saint as well as her niece, Dream Kardashian.

White stockings for every single of the family members hang with a wooden clip on the family’s white hearth.

On leading of the hearth is the Elf On The Shelf for their two sons and two daughters – apart from every single figurine is within of a mason jar for appropriate “quarantine.”

The living area – which incorporates all white or beige furnishings – also experienced all white present day getaway trees.

And encompassing the full typical region, each tree formed a unique condition, with some remaining a straight pillar and other people getting a sequence of balls stacked on best of every other.

