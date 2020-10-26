Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Flaunts KILLER Bikini Body After Spinning 40!

October 27, 2020
1 Min Read
40 is your newest 20 — in case you are Kim Kardashian West anyhow!

The momma of four recently rang inside her landmark birthday, and can be showing off what 40 resembles having a collection of sexy bikini photographs which she submitted Instagram on Monday. What a way to begin the week and also her new decade!!

It is considered the KUWTK celebrity reverted into a tropical place to celebrate close family and friends amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic, and also this gorgeous new pair of snaps is far more proof. Within a itty-bitty bare bikini, she emphasized her iconic curves and tight stomach — all put to a dreamy island background.

Have a peek at the remainder of the smokin’ pics (under ):

Like good wine, she just gets better with age. Just have a peek at the side by side (over ) of this reality TV queen compared to when she was a teenager! Talk with a glow-up!!

Happy birthday , Kimmy!

[Image via Kim Kardashian West/Instagram.]

