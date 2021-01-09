Kim Kardashian divorce LIVE – Marriage collapsed over ONE issue with Kanye after ‘loyal’ Kim broke back to avoid divorce

FINAL STRAW

Kanye West wanted Kim Kardashian to move their family to a new home in Atlanta before their marriage crumbled.

The rapper wanted to leave LA and buy a house in Georgia, where he’s been building a ‘church’ and spiritual space to host his Sunday Services.

But insiders say Kim, 40, refused and told him she wouldn’t move her children away from their family in California.

“Kanye came to Kim with this plan that the family should all move to Atlanta, where is he in the middle of a project to build a ‘church’,” says the insider.

“He was talking about a new start and a new life and full of plans, but Kim put him straight and said there would be no move to Atlanta for her and the kids, and their future was in LA.

“She even suggested he would be happier, creatively, if he moved there alone. I think that was the final straw for her – she doesn’t want to move away from LA – her life is there, her work is there and she wants her children to grow up with their cousins.”