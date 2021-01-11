Kim Kardashian divorce Dwell: Exposed

KIM AND KANYE ‘UGLY’ DIVORCE FEARS

Rumours keep on to swirl that renowned Kim Kardashian is aiming to break up with Kanye as a resource previously told The Sun that her divorce from the rapper could seem to be “amicable” at initially – but factors could “get ugly” as they fight for custody.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, share 4 kids: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, two, and sons Saint, five, and Psalm, one particular.

An insider disclosed: “Neither of them want to appear like the loser in this divorce and they each will fight hard for their kids.

“Kim has made it obvious she desires total custody so if Kanye attempts to combat her on that, the custody struggle will be brutal.”

The resource observed that Kim and her mum, Kris Jenner, are “terrified” at remaining unable to handle the scenario as the break up proceeds to unravel publicly.