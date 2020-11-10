Kim Kardashian Can Be Unbothered AF Following Larsa Pippen’s BIG Podcast Reveal – Watch The Proof!

Kim Kardashian West obviously can’t be bothered, for example, whatsoever!

The major news from the KarJenner planet on Monday was a former family friend Larsa Pippen falling bombs to the Hollywood brand new podcast. Scottie Pippen‘s ex did not return, calling out Kim, Kanye West, Tristan Thompson, and also Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott throughout the meeting. However, Kim clearly does not provide a f**k about all of that!

late Monday afternoon, Kim went on the top in revealing how joyful, carefree, and joyous that she had been feeling with this beautiful November day using a run of smile-filled Instagram pics which are so additional they’re almost a meme unto themselves!

Ch-ch-check outside the complete NON-response (under ):

“Smiles for Miles”? ) LOLz! Well Kim, tell us how you REALLY feel! Ha!!!

That is not to mention Larsa was not possibly spitting the fact inside her KarJenner fam shows about the podcast, naturally.

It is only that Kim just can not be bothered with that civilian things while she keeps her icon standing over the rest of usknow?! LOLz!

Obviously, Kim is only (masterfully) enjoying the sport . As you’ll remember, she had the falling-out using Larsa a couple of months ago, anyways, so why provide your previous buddy the period of day once she includes tea?

Say what you may enjoy this KUWTK queen, but she’s a thing or 2 about free advertising, and that she damn sure knows the way to prevent the Streisand Impact! Simply saying!

