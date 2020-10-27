Kim Kardashian Booked Private Island, 777 Plane for 40th Birthday

Exclusive Details

Kim Kardashian did it BIG for the Large 4-0… Leasing out a Personal island for a week of birthday Parties.

Even the bday escape was super luxurious… our sources state Kim flew 40 of their nearest friends and relatives to a Boeing 777 into the personal isle, in which they had been given keys for their very own private condos on the shore.

Kim’s guest list included… Kris, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, La La Anthony, Corey Gamble, NBA studs Devon Booker and Tristan Thompson, also Scott and Mason Disick. We are told Kanye West wasn’t present for Kim’s real birthday he had any work responsibilities — but Yeezy combined the excursion for the last couple of days.

Our sources state Kim picked an island which had not observed any COVID instances… and she requested all of her guests to simmer for two weeks prior to the trip and receive several evaluations. Smart and secure.

Along with private beachfront resorts, we are told Kim hooked up her guests using Skims pajamas, KKW Beauty goods, GoPro’s, watertight cameras and plenty of other island staples. Now that’s hospitality!

Our sources state Kim along with co. spent the Whole week dance, whale watching, swimming in lagoons, snorkeling, snorkeling, and playing volleyball and appreciating outdoor dishes directly about the sand. Like we mentioned — extravagant.

We are told Kim treated everybody to a personal screening of”That really is 40″ about the shore.

Kim got a candy surprise himself… sources say she had been treated into an abysmal birthday movie tribute containing her four children, old childhood buddies, family , work associates and celeb pals such as Cher, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.