Kim Jong-un’s Wife Has Not Been Launched in Public Considering January

Breaking News

Certain, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un is alive and well, However the Exact Same Can Not be said now Because of his wife… who has Not been seen in People since January.

Ri Sol-ju was past with Kim to get a public event in the Samjiyon Theatre at Pyongyang through a Lunar New Year party, however once she missed a military parade she generally overlooks October 10… speculation’s trapping around the reason, and where in the hell she’s now.

And the darkest suspect that instantly comes to mind, you will find just three Chief concepts Which Are less upsetting — but also perhaps not as believable.

It’s that she is caring for Kim’s aunt who’s sick. Yet another, from specialists in South Korea, is that she is afraid of becoming ill amid the COVID-19 outbreak because of absence of social distancing and sprays in occasions.

And lastly, you will find reports that she stepped from the public eye to look after her daughter, who is thought to have been born 2013.

It ought to be mentioned — roughly a year ago there was comparable dilemma for Ri afterwards she was not seen in people for 4 weeks, but after that she had been… and folks speculated she might have given birth.

Obviously, it is tough to understand what to think in regards to North Korea… because we heard last summer on her spouse.