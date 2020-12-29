Kilmarnock condemn racist letter despatched to supervisor Alex Dyer as Police Scotland start probe

ilmarnock have strongly condemned a letter delivered to the club on Monday that contained racist abuse aimed at manager Alex Dyer.

In a assertion released by using their official web site on Monday evening, the Scottish Premiership club said they would pursue the “strongest feasible action” towards all those responsible for the abuse and have been operating with Law enforcement Scotland in a bid to recognize any people included.

“Kilmarnock Soccer Club totally condemns a letter which was shipped to the club this early morning that contains racist abuse directed at our supervisor, Alex Dyer,” Killie’s assertion read.

“We are doing the job with Police Scotland to discover any people concerned in this disgusting act and we will go after the strongest doable motion we can towards them.

“Racism in any form is fully unacceptable and should be known as out when and where ever it is identified.

“As a club, we have demonstrated our aid to rid the activity and society as a entire of racial discrimination by getting the knee just before every single fixture this period and we will proceed to do so.”

Englishman Dyer is presently the only black manager in the Scottish Premiership.

He was appointed as interim boss at Kilmarnock adhering to the sacking of Angelo Alessio in November 2019 and was afterwards named manager right up until the conclude of the year just before currently being handed the everlasting reins on a two-12 months agreement in June.

Nevertheless, the previous Crystal Palace and Charlton defender’s future at Rugby Park has been subject to query of late immediately after a operate of 8 defeats in nine Premiership matches.

Kilmarnock had gone 4 game titles without having scoring before a 2-1 household defeat by Livingston on Boxing Working day – a end result that remaining them eighth in the desk and only 4 details off the base of the league ahead of Tuesday’s excursion to Motherwell

“You you should not require to stress,” Dyer – who was named together with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Wilfried Zaha, Tyrone Mings and Troy Deeney on the 2020 Soccer Black List previous thirty day period – advised the BBC of his situation after Saturday’s decline.