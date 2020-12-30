Killer Mike Claims Minorities Deserve Large Stake In Authorized Weed Industry

Enjoy video content Special TMZ.com

Killer Mike is all about trees … and we you should not mean the Xmas wide variety.

The Atlanta rapper, activist and marijuana mogul joined us on “TMZ Dwell” and designed the case why Black people today are entitled to a significant piece of the hashish pie.

The way Killer Mike sees it … ganja’s attractiveness in The us has largely been developed on the backs of Black individuals, so he suggests they should have at least 25 % of the market — revenue, licenses, businesses, etc.

Whilst legalization and decriminalization proceed to gain traction at the point out amount, a single of the criticisms is the deficiency of access for minorities to make dollars off a substance that place so numerous powering bars. Mike takes advantage of prohibition to explain why we are creating the exact blunder two times right here.

Killer Mike’s also pushing President-elect Joe Biden to be like Bernie Sanders and pledge to decriminalize dank … and he shares his protest designs for April 20, the unofficial stoner holiday.

It really is rather enlightening … Mike tells us about his new weed strain, and why he likes to mild up with Indicas.