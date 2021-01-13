Kidman & Bardem To Play Ball & Arnez

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are in talks to participate in tv comedy giants Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz for Aaron Sorkin’s new film “Being the Ricardos” at Amazon Studios.

Sorkin penned the film which is entiely established through 1 manufacturing week of legendary sitcom “I Enjoy Lucy,” a 7 days wherever the pair experience two distinct sorts of disaster that could close their careers and relationship.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will develop. Kidman a short while ago shot “Nine Best Strangers” for Hulu though Bardem is presently shooting Disney’s live-motion “The Minor Mermaid”.

Sorce: Deadline