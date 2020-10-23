Kid Rock attended Republican argument since Donald Trump’s guest

Kid Rock attended the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden last night (October 23) as a guest of the president. )

Read : Trump demonstration anthems: Our selection of many, most anti-Trump tunes

The artist had been pictured alongside fellow Trump supporter and skilled golfer John Daly in the debate in Nashville’s Belmont University.

Daly, that wore a stars and stripes blazer, tweeted that a photograph with Rock stating they were”beyond lucky” to observe the argument. Political journalist Michael Mathes, that reported to the argument, then stated that”both have been requested by disagreement personnel to wear masks”.

Both have been requested by disagreement team to wear masks… https://t.co/sS7qGMIlDw

— Michael Mathes (@MichaelMathes) October 23, 2020

Stone was a vocal Trump supporter because 2016, if Trump started his presidency, also had an audience with Trump in the White House at 2018.

Kid Rock and John Daly are arranged to wear masks in the presidential discussion CREDIT: Processor Somodevilla/Getty Pictures

“There is a great deal of men and women within this nation that do offer you a great deal of credit for whatever you have been doing with this nation,” Kid Rock said to Trump. “We all know that a few folks do not give it as far as maybe they ought to occasionally.”

Last monthhe headlined a Trump rally in his home state of Michigan, also in 2019 paired with the president to get a round of golf in Trump International at Mar-A-Lago, Florida.

Meanwhile, the Rock allegedly refused to close his pub in Nashville before this season, despite official requests from the town’s mayor to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

The US celebrity, who possesses Kid Rock’s Large Butt Honky Tonk & Rock & Roll Steakhouse, was one of many bar owners that had been refusing to hear this mayor’s requests.