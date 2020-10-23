Entertainment

Kid Rock and John Daly Forged to Wear Masks In Presidential Debate

October 23, 2020
Kid Rock and John Daly Believed they Would Have the Ability to take from the Presidential Debate mask-free and in Casting distance from the Point… Before a staffer Captured them.

The singer and PGA Guru — that attended Thursday night’s event in Nashville to encourage President Trump — took their chairs sans mask. ) It did not take long before both guys were approached by an employee operating the case that had new masks for them .

Both John and Kid Rock eventually falsified, we have ta envision they would have been asked to leave should they denied.

Daly’s lack of caution in protecting himself against the disorder is a complete 180 out of his position back in August if he retreated from a PGA event in San Francisco due to COVID.

In the moment, Daly stated,”People keep asking why I WD out of PGA??? California currently #1 at cases/deathsI had knee operation, I am a diabetic and that I really don’t feel comfortable traveling. Being overly close proximity to small audiences & risk exposure along with my wellbeing not well worth it! God Bess & y’are secure!”

As we mentioned, both President Trump and preceding VP Biden tested negative for COVID-19 prior to the discussion … therefore there was no requirement to get a plexiglass barrier between the two.

