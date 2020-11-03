Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Flawlessly Executed A Family Halloween Costume! Look!

In light of their, um, history together over the past couple years, whoever thought we’d be citing Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson as an objectively impressive version of #CoupleGoals so soon??

Say what you will about the pair’s rocky road to get here, but they’ve been on cruise control ever since getting back together — and spending Halloween as a family only solidified that bond even more!

For Halloween, the pair — along with adorable daughter True Thompson — channeled their inner Egyptian royalty with a Cleopatra and Mark Antony-themed costume set.

And they knocked it out of the park!!!

Look for yourself (below):

Simply amazing! And shining so bright, too!

It’s GOLDEN! And we love it!

But that’s nothing compared to seeing the DOZENS more celebs who dressed up and showed out all Halloween weekend!

Ch-ch-check out our exhaustive list (stuffed with TONS of pics!) by clicking the link below:

CLICK HERE To View “Halloween In Quarantine 2020 — All The Best Costumes From Your Fave Celebs!”

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Tristan Thompson/Instagram]