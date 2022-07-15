A Surrogate Is Expecting a Son for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson via IVF.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split due to a paternity issue and several adultery charges. Now, a story in People magazine claims that the couple is expecting another child through a surrogate. The surrogate was already pregnant when the adultery scandal broke in December of last year, according to a source who spoke to the site.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a spokeswoman for Khloe was cited as saying in the publication. Khloé is profoundly grateful to the surrogate mother who provided such a magnificent gift. To allow Khloé to focus on her family, we’d like to ask for your courtesy and privacy “..

True Thompson Was Born to Khloe and Tristan Thompson in April 2018. Even though she’s having her second child with Thompson, the founder of Good American isn’t planning on reconciling with her ex-husband again. “Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not communicated since December outside of co-parenting matters,” a source close to the pair was cited as saying “, it’s a good idea.

The First Season Finale of Hulu’s the Kardashians Also Featured the Family’s Responses to The Cheating Scandal.

Reports claim that Khloe learned of the surrogate’s pregnancy at the same time that the allegations surfaced.

Khloé was calm when she learned of Tristan’s infidelity, according to the insider, “which makes a little more sense given that she knew she was pregnant and was going to have her baby.” “, it’s a.

To express his gratitude for Maralee’s trust in him, Tristan turned to Instagram to say that he accepted “all responsibility” for the activities that led to the birth of his son, Tristan, with Maralee’s personal trainer. Even in another tweet, the NBA star apologized to Khloe, writing, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. Because of the pain and embarrassment, I have caused you, you don’t deserve it. Because of how I’ve treated you throughout the years, you don’t deserve it. Clearly, my behaviors don’t match up with the way I see you. You have my utmost admiration and devotion. Whatsoever your opinion may be. Again, I apologize for any inconvenience “, it’s a.

