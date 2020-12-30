Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: Are They Lastly Engaged?!

If you’re a Khloe Kardashian lover, there’s a good chance that you’re not insane about Tristan Thompson.

But whether or not you appreciate him or dislike him, there is no denying that Koko is head over heels for TT.

So you can be specified Khloe is beyond thrilled about the newest development in her marriage.

Tristan signed with the Boston Celtics lately, and although Khloe is claimed to be considerably less than thrilled with the assumed of dwelling 3,000 milies away from the father of her kid, she’s arrive to settle for the severe realities of remaining the husband or wife to a professional athlete.

The good thing is, that bit of bad news was adopted by a big piece of excellent information.

Khloe frequented Tristan in Boston prior to Christmas, and it would seem he stunned with the existing she’s been ready for — a enormous diamond ring.

But will not go popping the champagne botttles just still.

Regretably, it seems the ring was not accompanied by a relationship proposal.

No, in accordance to a new report from In Touch, the big rock was just a guarantee ring — but Khloe was even now thrilled to get it.

“Tristan shocked Khloe with a big diamond,” a supply tells the tabloid.

“It’s far more of a assure ring than anything at all else, and she definitely enjoys it! He gave it to her when she was in Boston just ahead of Christmas.”

It looks the ring is just the latest gesture in Tristan’s extended campaign to verify to Khloe that he can however be dependable.

“Tristan is likely previously mentioned and outside of to make it up to Khloé just after the cheating scandal and confirm his determination,” the insider extra.

“He feels ready to marry her, but she demands to fully trust him initial — and it will consider far more than a million-greenback ring, but they’re earning development and issues are heading effectively amongst them.”

Due to the fact Tristan was caught dishonest on Khloe on two independent occasions (and with several distinct women of all ages), it really is not stunning that she would have big qualms about him dwelling on the opposite coastline.

But it appears that absence experienced produced equally hearts grow fonder, and Khloe and Tristan are more particular of their partnership than ever prior to.

“Tristan has been definitely lacking Khloé and Real due to the fact the shift,” the supply added.

“They had a good time collectively as a spouse and children in Boston — and seemed at properties to lease, performed in the snow and viewed vacation movies. Real doesn’t get to see the snow extremely usually so [she] totally liked it!”

And in circumstance you might be wanting to know just how really serious the problem is — it seems that lifelong SoCal resident Khloe is really considering a shift to Bean Town.

“Tristan has requested Khloé to go to Boston whole-time, but she isn’t completely ready to choose that step proper now, and all her relatives and buddies are in L.A.,” says the supply.

Still, the fact that she’s even thinking about having such a main leap is a sign that she’s gotten above her have faith in issues with Tristan.

Or perhaps she needs to preserve a closer eye on him in order to guarantee that he would not betray and humiliate her again.

Whatever the circumstance, large things are happening with these two!

