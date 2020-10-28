Khloe Kardashian Tests Positive for COVID-19 at’KUWTK’ Clip

Khloe Kardashian tested positive for coronavirus before this season.

The excellent American inventor, 36, affirmed the information through a recently released clip to market the Thursday, October 29, Keeping Up With the Kardashians event. The brief video started off by Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner sharing their own concern for your mother of one.

“We are only anxiously awaiting the outcomes of Khloe to determine whether she’s it not,” West, 40, clarified in her confessional. “I suggest, my gut tells me she can, simply because she is so ill. And that scares me ,’cause I could tell that she is now becoming scared and she’s really anxious about it”

The Skims founder continued,”I suppose we will just wait and discover out”

Kardashian afterward affirmed her COVID-19 identification at a self-recorded clip.

“Only discovered that I really do have corona,” she explained, with a hoarse voice. “I’ve been in my own area. It is gont be nice, but it had been really awful for a few days.”

When displaying her symptoms, the KUWTK superstar said she underwent”vomiting,””vibration,” equally”hot and cold” flashes and”the wildest headache”

“I would not say this is a migraine. The coughing, my torso would burn off when I’d cough,” she clarified. “Let me inform youthat s–t is true. However, we are constantly gonna get through this. Praying if most of us follow orders, then we are all gont be OK. May God bless us all”