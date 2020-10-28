Khloe Kardashian Tests Positive For COVID-19 at KUWTK Teaser

Khloe Kardashian had coronavirus before this season.

The information is confirmed within this exclusive clip from Thursday, Oct. 29’s all-new Keeping Using the Kardashians. The brand new footage starts off Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner expressing concern to the great American mogul.

“We are only anxiously awaiting the outcomes for Khloe to determine whether she’s it not,” Kim stocks at a confessional. “I suggest, my gut tells me she will, simply because she is so ill. And that scares me ,’cause I could tell that she is now becoming scared and she’s really anxious about it”

An equally anxious Kris goes on to show that she has”jumped onto the telephone with each physician who’d shoot [her] phone”

She’s”Attempting to locate someone that will assist her.” Regrettably, as Kim conveys into the KUWTK cameraall of the household can do is await Khloe’s evaluation outcomes.

Back in self-recorded footage, Khloe affirms that she’s tested positive for COVID-19.