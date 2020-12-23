Khloe Kardashian Sparks Engagement Rumors With Significant Ring

Are they or are not they? Rumors are swirling about Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s romance position right after the reality Tv set temperament was spotted sporting what appears to be like a huge engagement ring on her still left hand, four months right after Us Weekly verified that the couple had rekindled their romance.

Photographs posted by TMZ on Wednesday, December 23, showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star out for a stroll one particular day earlier with a substantial rock on her still left ring finger.

Whilst speculation was rife just after the pics surfaced, a source tells Us, “It’s not an engagement ring. She typically wears a ring on that finger.”

Kardashian, 36, was photographed out and about in Boston with the NBA player, 29, and their 2-calendar year-old daughter, Legitimate. Thompson relocated to Massachusetts right after leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for a $19 million offer with the Boston Celtics in November.

As Us beforehand noted, the Excellent American cofounder and her daughter will split their time among her home in Calabasas, California, and the East Coast.

“Khloé and Tristan are likely to be fine. They will be dwelling collectively in Boston and L.A.,” an insider informed Us in November. “Tristan has seriously turned his behaviors close to and is focusing on Khloé and Genuine.”

The supply referenced the basketball star’s preceding dishonest scandals, introducing, “All of Khloé’s pals truly like Tristan. Even although what he did was so horrible, they know Tristan is a great person and Khloé is quite focused to building their romance do the job.”

The few initially named it quits in April 2018 soon after the reality Tv star uncovered that Thompson had been unfaithful to her with a number of gals although she was pregnant with Correct. They reconciled only to break up once more in February 2019 following Thompson cheated on her with Kylie Jenner‘s former most effective buddy Jordyn Woods at a household social gathering.

Earlier this 12 months, the exes quarantined with each other in L.A. amid the coronavirus pandemic as they coparented their daughter. Us confirmed in August that they have been back jointly.

During their time in quarantine, the athlete was “fighting to make their partnership get the job done additional than at any time,” a supply instructed Us in May.

