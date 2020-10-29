Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian Shows the Hardest portion of Her COVID-19 Fight — See

October 29, 2020
1 Min Read
Khloe Kardashian is speaking about her struggle coronavirus.

At a sneak peek to the new installment of Keeping Up with all the Kardashians, the 36-year-old fact star showed that she had tested positive for the virus.”

Khloe tested positive in the start the pandemic straight back in March, also demonstrated her symptoms included nausea, vibration, coughing, cold and hot flashes, and horrible headaches.

At a brand new interview Ellen DeGeneres broadcasting on Thursday (October 29), Khloe disclosed she circulated independently in her bedroom 16 weeks before she tested negative.

The toughest aspect of her COVID conflict was being besides the daughter Authentic , two.

“I do not care about just how amazing of a place you’ve got, being removed from the kid — since I could not be around my kid — was the heartwrenching matter,” Khloe shared.

The other individual with Kardashian joins showed they’d COVID-19 too.

