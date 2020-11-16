Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian Says She’s Not Sleep w/ Tristan Thompson In’KUWTK’ Clip

November 16, 2020
Khloe Kardashian Says She's Not Sleeping w/ Tristan Thompson In 'KUWTK' Clip

Through an event of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian appeared to imply that she and Tristan Thompson hadn’t yet slept together — even though reconciling.

“We are at a excellent location. He has been super useful and once I had been isolated, he assisted with all these responsibilities,” Khloe informed Malika. “However, I may even tell his electricity differs. He will touch my shoulders something and I will be like,’Alright, you are becoming a bit overly touchy,’ and he is like,’I only want you to understand if you are thinking exactly the identical thing, I am here for you personally.'”

KHLOE KARDASHIAN & KRIS JENNER TALK BABY NO.two

At this stage in the series — the group haven’t made things recorded.

“I believe I feel a bit more pressure, my family would be like,’Are you sleeping together or maybe not?’ No, we are not,” explained Khloe. “He has never said I want a response, however, I feel as though he wants a response, as to enjoy,’What exactly are we performing?'”

