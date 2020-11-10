Khloé Kardashian Says Her Family Is Planning ‘Safe’ Christmas Eve Bash Despite Backlash Over Their Pandemic Partying

Khloé Kardashian remains unbothered over mounting criticism of her family’s privileged partying!

As we’ve been Keeping Up, Kris Jenner‘s famous brood has come under fire recently, not only for gathering in large groups amid the pandemic, but also for flaunting it in their followers’ faces! This is all while a majority of people are still trying to navigate these uncertain times with only a small fraction of the wealth and resources they have.

During a Twitter Q&A session with her fans on Monday, Khloé stuck to her guns and revealed the KarJenners are still planning a version of their annual Christmas Eve bash this holiday season. Sigh. We’re not totally surprised, but really, gurl?!

You’ll likely recall, the star-studded yearly event is attended by family members and fellow big-name celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Sia, and more. Kris hosted the event for years before Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West took over in 2018, followed by Kourtney Kardashian in 2019. It’s unclear who the hosting duties will fall on this year, but the Good American founder sounded pretty optimistic about some version of the party going on as planned despite COVID-19 restrictions and protocols that remain in place.

One fan inquired:

“OMG i just realized….. is the Kardash/Jenner Christmas party getting cancelled this year ???? @khloekardashian”

To which the momma of one replied:

“I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before. We have to think of what is safest.”

OK, but isn’t skipping the huge gathering what’s “safest” at the end of the day?

Although KoKo has good intentions for wanting to screen all of her potential guests beforehand, on-site rapid tests are $100+ per person, just FYI! This just proves our earlier point that the KarJenners still haven’t learned any lessons about flaunting their privilege. Not to mention, coronavirus cases have been on the rise across the country — but especially in LA County!

It just feels like common folk are expected to play by the rules while celebs aren’t — and that really blows. We’re already preemptively rolling our eyes at all of the party pics we know are sure to come from the big get-together…

Plus, this reveal comes after two major Kardashian-Jenner events received a lot of backlash on social media. KKW flew a big group of her closest friends and family to a private island for her 40th birthday in October and then Kendall Jenner celebrated her 25th birthday with a huge themed party on Halloween. Videos from Kenny’s event made it clear face masks were not worn inside and social distancing guidelines were not followed, though guests were tested before being allowed inside.

It wouldn’t be a far stretch to assume those “rules” will fall to the wayside at the Xmas party, would it? There is a pattern here!

When asked about her daughters’ recent shindigs, momager Kris defended their choices and stated:

“We were really responsible and we make sure everyone in our family and closest friends are tested religiously.”

Sure, sure. We’re so glad you’re trying to cover your bases, but as for the court of public opinion? We’re slamming the gavel on this bulls**t and will continue to call out irresponsible behavior as we see it. You know their fans will, too!

