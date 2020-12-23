Khloe Kardashian Putting on Substantial Engagement-Like Ring With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian appears to be like she might be engaged to Tristan Thompson … and by “seems to be like” we mean the bling on her still left ring finger is large sufficient to make Rose from “Titanic” green with envy.

Khloe was sporting a massive ring on THAT finger in the course of an outing in Boston Tuesday with TT and their daughter, Accurate. The rock’s obtained every person conversing and wondering engagement.

Severely, glance at this matter. It can be Enormous.

As you know … Khloe and Tristan very first disclosed their marriage again in September 2016, but immediately after Real was born in April 2018, video clips surfaced exhibiting TT dishonest on KK.

Khloe and Tristan have been off-and-on ever given that, but about the previous 12 months or so, they’ve appeared to be acquiring tight at the time all over again.

As we’ve told you … Khloe and Legitimate are assisting Tristan get settled in Boston, the place the NBA star just signed a major contract with the Celtics. Nevertheless, Khloe suggests she would not go away L.A. for Beantown forever.

Xmas is ideal all-around the corner and it is really a pleased time when loads of people pop the issue. Just sayin’.