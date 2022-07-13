Khloe Kardashian Just Made a Hint that She is Reuniting with Tristan Thompson.

“Khloe Kardashian claimed that she and Tristan Thompson, her ex-boyfriend, were watching the Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiere”.

Despite Tristan Thompson’s multiple instances of cheating on Khloe Kardashian, she has hinted that they may be back together.

The reality TV star, 35, claimed to have spent last night watching the Keeping Up with the Kardashians season premiere with her ex, 29.

Despite claims to the contrary, Tristan was shown having dinner with Khloe, her sisters, and their one-year-old baby True in the episode.

As the program was on, Khloe tweeted: “Tristan is watching this premiere with me, and I love that he’s getting to hear what they say when he’s not there. AWKWARD!!”

Khloé and Thompson started dating back in 2016. Two years later, after the basketball player was discovered kissing Jordyn Woods, the former best friend of Kylie Jenner’s sister, the two decided to discontinue their relationship. Although they made an effort to get back together shortly after, in August 2020, Us reported that the couple had broken up again in June 2021. The couple reconciled in the fall, but in December 2021, news broke that Maralee Nichols, a 31-year-old trainer, was suing Thompson for child support after she claimed she was the father of her child.

Thompson acknowledged the child was his one month after Nichols gave birth to their son, Theo. The Cleveland Cavaliers player said in a statement in January, “I take full responsibility for my conduct. “Now that paternity has been confirmed, I look forward to raising our son amicably. I truly apologize to everyone I have offended or let down during this process, both in public and individually.

Relationship History of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Both parties have made an effort to maintain civility since their split. After having lunch together in June with their child, the ex-couple was most recently seen cuddling in Los Angeles. Along with several other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, they also spent Father’s Day together.

