Khloe Kardashian Jokes W/ / Tristan Thompson About Cheating Scandals: I Know Just How Much You Enjoy Other Girls

Khloe Kardashian Jokes W/ Tristan Thompson About Allergic ScandalsI Know Just How Much You Enjoy Other Girls

It appears like Khloe Kardashian is in a position to laugh Tristan Thompsons’ past indiscretions.

Both were together off and on because 2016, although not with a couple cheating scandals in the Cleveland Cavaliers star. The first was 2018 when footage kissing other girls went viral, only days prior to Khloe Kardashian gave birth to their first child together.

The next was approximately a year after when speculation spread he hooked up with former buddy, Jordyn Woods.

Currently, Khloe Kardashian consists of jokes about Tristan Thompson’s behaviour. On Thursday night (Nov. 5th) incident of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe had been after testing positive for COVID-19. To deal with being alone for days on end, she produced a buddy made from a cushion, who named”Quarantina” and known as Tristan Thompson to reveal him.

She stated throughout their FaceTime:

Click To buy Your Tickets Click To buy Your Tickets

“That can be quarantina… I understand just how much you enjoy other ladies, so…”

He responded,

“Oh wow!”

She afterwards told celebrities:

“I am so grateful that Tristan was around here to help me treat Authentic. And then he will only make me a food and then leave it outside my doorway. Despite the fact that we are not together, we are just really great friends and I am really, really thankful for this.”

Even though Khloe stated they were only friends after that, the series was filmed weeks ago. Ever since that time, they have sparked rumors they’re back together, most recently having fitting outfits using their daughter Authentic Thompson for Halloween.

What would you believe about Khloe Curious about Tristan’s cheating? Comment and tell us.