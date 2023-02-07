Khloé Kardashian Confirms Singleness, Expresses Hope for Finding Love!

The Kardashians star said on Sunday, “Who has time for a boyfriend haha I have a 6 month old daughter and True.”

The 38-year-old star of The Kardashians revealed that she is concentrating on being a mother to her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson and her 6-month-old son, who she welcomed via surrogacy with her ex Tristan Thompson in July, in response to a fan’s question about her relationship status on Twitter.

Who has time for a boyfriend, she joked in a Sunday post. “True and I are sickly dependent on one another, and I have a 6-month-old kid. Ha! I adore it in secret. No, but in truth… No dude currently… He’s also on my prayer list, ha!”

The news follows a June report by PEOPLE citing a source that Khloé was seeing a private equity investor she met at a dinner party thanks to sister Kim Kardashian.

Khloé also refuted a report that circulated online at the time that she was seeing “another NBA player,” noting in an Instagram remark that it was “Definitely NOT True!!!”

Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too ha! 🙏🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 6, 2023

Fans are aware that in December 2021, Khloé’s on-again, off-again romance with Thompson, 31, came to an end.

While undergoing a lie detector exam alongside her sister Kourtney Kardashian, the co-founder of Good American recently admitted if she was still having an intimate relationship with Thompson.

“Anything you’d like me to ask you specifically? To put any rumours to rest?,” In a video published by Vanity Fair in December, Kourtney, 43, questioned her sister. Oh, do you continue to sleep with Tristan?

Khloé swiftly responded: “I’m not, no. Actually, I’m not.”

Khloé was speaking the truth, and Kourtney verified with the polygraph tester to be sure she wasn’t lying. “Bravo!” Khloé said, “I would die if it said I was,” in response to Kourtney’s exclamation.

The lie detector video was released a month after The Kardashians’ season 2 finale, which focused on Khloé and Thompson’s unnamed son’s birth following the NBA player’s paternity scandal.

Khloé was questioned about how she reconciled with Thompson with all the turmoil that occurred over the season.

“It’s most likely, perhaps practise,” She spoke. “Many people could overlook the fact that I’ve endured a lot of BS, in my opinion. When we were married, my ex-husband [Lamar Odom] undoubtedly had a serious drug problem and was discovered in a brothel. He also did a lot of other things that are likely unforgivable, but I am still able to forgive him, move on, and want the best for him.”

She said, “Holding on to all this hurts just me, so let it go.” ‘Let God take over,’

In the season 2 opener, she also discussed concentrating on raising her two kids and having a good perspective going forward without Thompson.

“Finally, I can begin the healing process. I can now enjoy my life with two children while figuring this out “She spoke. “This is going to be the first day, and this is going to be the beginning of something good, pleasant, and wonderful.”

You can watch The Kardashians on Hulu.