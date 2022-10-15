Khloe Kardashian Illness: Paparazzi Is Accused of Having a “Mental Disease”

An American socialite and media star, Khloé Alexandra Kardashian. She has appeared in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians since 2007 alongside her family.

After tweeting last week that she and her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson had been diagnosed with the illness, the 37-year-old former Kourtney Kardashian star gave a brief update on her condition on Tuesday, Nov. 2. In 2020, a COVID-19 positive test result was found for Khloe.

What Medical Issue Did Khloé Alexandra Kardashian Have?

There were several who backed Kardashian and agreed with her perspective, yet some of the reactions were still not nice. One individual blasted the media for constantly “trying to make her appear terrible.”

Additionally, after retweeting a comment from a fan who claimed that the paparazzi have a “Sick Obsession” with taking advantage of her situation and deliberately try to “give people very convenient content so the people can enjoy hating her,” Kardashian decided to carry on the conversation on Twitter.

They Said, “that’s Not Healthy; That’s Just a Mental Disorder.”

Given all of this, Kardashian said that it’s “a mental disease at my expense,” echoing the commenter’s remark. However, it should be noted that some people find the term “mental disease” insulting and that it contributes to the stigma associated with Mental Health Disorders.

What Exactly Are Mental Health Disorders?

Clinically significant impairment in a person’s intellect, emotional control, or behavior is what is known as a mental disorder. It is typically linked to distress or functional impairment in key areas. Mental diseases come in many different forms.

Mental health issues are another name for mental disorders. The latter is a more general phrase that encompasses mental illnesses, psychosocial impairments, and (other) mental states connected to considerable distress, functional disability, or danger of self-harm. This fact sheet focuses on mental illnesses as defined by the 11th revision of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11).

The Khloe Kardashian States that Both She and Her Daughter True Have Covid-19.

Khloe experienced a variety of symptoms, such as headaches, hot and cold flashes, and a burning cough, but the worst thing, in her opinion, was not being able to see her daughter.

“For the past 16 days, I have been isolated in my room. The most difficult aspect was waiting until I had negative test results before I could depart “In her memory,

“I mean, I don’t care how lovely of a location you have, being torn away from your child for that long, because I couldn’t be around my daughter, that was the most heart-wrenching thing,” the author said.

We all thought, “There’s no way I could have COVID,” she continued. “I remember I just wore a mask, I remember I wore gloves, just because of conjecture about COVID, but nobody really knew.”

Khloe recorded her days alone on her phone, and the footage will be shown in the upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Conclusion

Khloé Alexandra Kardashian is an American media personality and socialite. On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the 37-year-old ex-Kourtney Kardashian star provided a quick update on her health. A COVID-19 test result that was positive for Khloe was discovered in 2020. Although Khloe had a number of symptoms, including headaches, hot and cold flushes, and a burning cough, she felt that being unable to see her daughter was the hardest. As of now in October 2022, she is in a good condition and spent time at her home a few weeks ago.