Khloe Kardashian Explains Why Co-Parenting using Tristan Thompson Is So tough for Her

Khloe Kardashian is starting up on what it’s been like to increase her girl Authentic together with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The prior couple broke up following his cheating scandal at 2019, that included Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Jordyn Woods. They have since reconciled and if it seems they may come back together, ” she has not confirmed that yet.

“It is among the most difficult things I have ever completed,” Khloe, 36, stated about co-parenting through a meeting on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Since you’ve got your personal feelings, but if you’re able to set those apart and you simply set your child — it seems great once you’re all in love and what, [but] if you go through something, then it is such a struggle.”

“However, to get it done, I understand just how great I feel about myself. You set your children first. It is hard at times, but it pays off,” she added.

Khloe says she has appeared for her parents for illustration about the best way best to deal with the circumstance.

Throughout the meeting, Khloe also discussed her struggle with COVID-19.