Khloe Kardashian Defends Kim Kardashian’s 40th Birthday Getaway: We Did It In The Safest Way I Could Imagine

During a global pandemic, Kim Kardashian caught a lot of heat for opting to gather her closest friends and family and jetset to a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday.

But on the heels of the backlash, her sister Khloe Kardashian is coming to her defense.

During a recent visit to The Ellen Show, Khloe Kardashian opened up about the experience but admitted she wasn’t completely aware of all the backlash the Kardashian clan was receiving.

She said,

“I haven’t heard a lot about it, but I did hear that people were upset that we all went out of town. I don’t really know the extent of it.”

Part of the push back from the public was not only that the timing of sharing such an extravaganza was off-kilter, but that this all happened in the midst of rising cases of COVID-19 when the country has lost more than 200,000 lives from the virus already. To that point, Khloe Kardashian shared, “We did it in the safest way I could imagine someone doing it.” Still, the businesswoman’s post was considered tone-deaf by social media users, given the nation’s financial strain, even after admitting “I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”See a few reactions below.Khloe continued and said that their getaway helped the economy of the private island they traveled to.

“So many people said that we were their first party or guests that they’ve had in months and what it’s done for them to be able to pay their bills or do stuff for their family. Just hearing those messages when we were there, we felt really good.”

She concluded,

“I want Kim to focus on how beautiful it was and what she did for everyone. I don’t want that to overshadow all the greatness that happened.”

Do you agree with Khloe’s perspective? Let us know what you think below.