Khadijah Haqq Was Hospitalized To’Pre-Term Labor Scare’, On Bed Rush

Truth star and celebrity Khadijah Haqq is currently in recovery mode following a scare throughout her maternity.

The ATL celebrity first announced she was pregnant in August.

Today she is on bed rest after a hospital stay. She composed on Instagram Thursday (Nov. 5th):

Click To buy Your Tickets Click To buy Your Tickets

“I did not share straight away since the main matter was that myself and the infant had been healthy. I’d a pre-term labour scare a couple of weeks back and has been hospitalized. I am dwelling on bedrest today, feeling great, so grateful for my physicians (@drthaisaliabadi & @drsteverad)”

She added that although she is no stranger to undergoing difficulties in her pregnancy, even

“Pregnancy for me has always arrive with a large number of difficult symptoms and disturbs. I know I am not alone, so I only know it is not simple to speak about for numerous factors. However, with the help of my loved ones members and friends I will do exactly that.”

She said fans could hope to get her to talk more of her narrative shortly:

“I figured what better time than today? I am in bed and now I can only imagine there is a mother or 2 at exactly the exact same position. (Or for different motives )Let us be there for each other! I’ll begin sharing all of my”from bed chronicles” in my IG narrative. In Addition to Q&A. Number 2020 [shrugging Emoji]”

Wishing Khadijah a rapid healing and healthy pregnancy! )