Khabib Would Probably Unretire To Combat GSP, Suggests Manager Ali Abdelaziz

Khabib Nurmagomedov is adamant he is retired, but there is certainly a single guy his manager claims could entice the UFC superstar to stage again in the Octagon … a struggle with Georges St-Pierre!!

TMZ Sporting activities talked to Ali Abdelaziz … and we straight-up requested Nurmagomedov’s longtime manager and good friend if he thinks Khabib will struggle in 2021.

“Actually, I consider if Georges St-Pierre is major about coming again to fight, I could see it occurring, that would get Khabib up.”

FYI … Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap — who passed absent from COVID-19 issues in July — always wished his son to battle GSP.

The difficulty … St-Pierre is 39-years-previous and hasn’t fought considering that beating Michael Bisping in 2017. In fact, GSP has only fought due to the fact the finish of 2013.

Concern is, are there any other fights Abdelaziz believes would intrigue Khabib to return … say like a Big cash fight versus Conor McGregor??

Really not likely, in accordance to Ali.

“I believe fiscally it’s a big battle. But, we know Khabib, it is tricky to persuade him economically.”

Nurmagomedov is retired (at least for the time staying), but Abdelaziz claims that will not signify the undefeated fighter has permit himself go … he is still busting his ass in the fitness center.

“Khabib even now trains each and every day, he spars, he grapples, he does everything. He trains possibly a lot more than a lot of specialist fighters.”

Abdelaziz states Khabib and Dana White are setting up to sit down for meal in Vegas … and focus on his battling future, and as Ali tells us, “Dana is seriously superior at obtaining folks to do issues.”

So … Khabib vs. GSP, 2021??