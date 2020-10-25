Khabib Nurmagomedov Chokes Outside Justin Gaethje, Retires Following UFC 254

Breaking News

Khabib Nurmagomedov Simply RETIRED FROM MMA — Later Spat out Justin Gaethje in UFC 254.

Wow.

Khabib basically said he does not wish to keep in the game without his daddy, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, that passed off before this season following a bout by COVID-19.

Khabib Nurmagomedov declared his retirement following #UFC254, walking off with an undefeated record of 29-0. Pic.twitter.com/8zeppj5rZc — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 24, 2020 @espnmma

Gaethje demonstrated hazardous — projecting dinosaurs because the lightweight champ — but finally, Khabib’s floor game was too powerful… and he grabbed Justin at a triangle choke from the 2nd round. Gaethje was left unconscious but arrived to minutes afterwards. He is fine.

Subsequently, Khabib broke in the Octagon sobbing… defeat emotion into his first battle since the departure of his dad.

Justin and Khabib adopted after the struggle — nothing but admiration between both.

“God give me ” Khabib stated from the post fight interview…”That is my final fight. Ain’t no solution I encounter here with no dad.”

32-year old Khabib finishes his profession 29-0 — beating superstars such as Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Gaethje and much more.

Khabib says he has thought long and hard about his profession — and can be sure that his decision to retire will probably endure. It is not a marketing stunt.

In reality, Khabib abandoned his gloves at the middle of the Octagon — a convention from fighters to signify that the end of the career.

Next stopgap UFC Hall of Fame… he will decrease in MMA history among the best of all time.

Conor McGregor submitted a respectful message into Khabib following the struggle — stating,”Great functionality. I’ll continue. Respect and condolences in your dad again too.”

“For you and loved ones. Yours truly, The McGregors.”