KFC Console: PS5 and Xbox Series “console war is around,” no launch price still | Gaming | Entertainment

The new KFC console has been disclosed, and the fast-food stuff company has jokingly uncovered that the likes of the PS5 and Xbox Collection X encounter authentic level of competition.

The new gaming console has been explained as a substantial-conclude device which comes with 1 enormous variance.

Compared with anything else on the market, the KFC Console will come with a crafted-in rooster chamber.

This new structure can help to keep what ever you adhere in it they likely want you to use chicken, warm even though you enjoy movie video games.

It appears like a high-end Laptop that takes advantage of factors from best makes like Intel, Asus, and Seagate. And KFC made the reveal on Twiter alongside a new trailer for the equipment and the caption: “The console wars are over. Introducing the KFConsole.”