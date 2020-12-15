Keyontae Johnson Out of Coma and Conversing Times Immediately after Collapsing on Court docket

— 12/15 — Terrific News!!! Keyontae Johnson is out of his coma and speaking!!!

The update comes by way of The Athletic’s Shams Charania who experiences Johnson is now in stable ailment — “respiration on his individual and talking with dad and mom and physicians.”

Let us GO, KEYONTAE!!!!

— 12/14 — Keyontae Johnson has been placed in a medically induced coma — but medical doctors are hoping to carry him out Monday afternoon, this in accordance to his grandfather.

Larry DeJarnett spoke with United states of america Currently Athletics and confirmed the basketball player’s affliction.

DeJarnett also said Keyontae experienced been transported from Tallahassee to Gainesville, exactly where the College of Florida is situated.

Keyontae’s grandfather mentioned the approach to wake the hoops star from the coma Monday afternoon is not established in stone mainly because it can be this kind of a fluid scenario.

“They are [the doctors are] just not sure. He could have experienced activity in the mind, so they induced the coma. They put him on medication to preserve him sedated.”

College of Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson is in critical situation right after collapsing on the courtroom in the middle of a sport.

It is really terrifying to look at. The sport — Gators vs. Seminoles — was in timeout. Just prior to that, Keyontae productively concluded an alley-oop and was celebrating the move from the sidelines. The staff broke its huddle, and as Keyontae walked onto the court docket he collapsed difficult.

His teammates screamed for assistance and Keyontae was taken off the court by stretcher and was rushed by ambulance to Tallahassee Memorial Medical center.

Keyontae experienced tested positive for COVID this previous summer months. It seems one particular of the side consequences was myocarditis … irritation of the heart muscle mass.

He’s in critical but steady condition. We desire him effectively.

Originally printed — 12/13 9:38 AM PT