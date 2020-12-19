Keyontae Johnson Does ‘Gator Chomp’ from Healthcare facility Bed, Many thanks for the Prayers!

Engage in movie material Breaking News

One more huge milestone in Keyontae Johnson‘s restoration — the Univ. of Florida basketball star just did the Gator Chomp from his healthcare facility mattress!!

It is been just about a 7 days considering that Johnson collapsed on the court in a match towards Florida Point out. He was hospitalized in Tallahassee and was eventually transported back to the UF clinic in Gainesville.

Johnson was put in a medically induced coma soon after the incident — but has due to the fact woken up and has produced remarkable development in his restoration.

You can see in the new online video … Johnson is speaking, smiling and relocating his arms (hence the “Chomp”). It is all terrific to see.

“Very first and foremost, I would like to thank God,” Johnson says.

“I know you all have been sending your prayers out the very last number of weeks and me and my mother and father are extremely grateful for all the prayers that have been likely out.”

“To all the health professionals and health-related team at Tallahassee Memorial and UF Shands, I just want to say thank you for all the assist you gave me.”

“To my Gator Nation and UF athletic relatives, I just want to thank you for all the prayers you gave out to me.”

Fantastic to see — and with any luck , he’ll proceed to get superior … and probably even get back on the court docket someday soon.

Johnson is a person of the major college basketball players in the region and a respectable NBA prospect.