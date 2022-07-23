Keyboard Hacks for P Cs Every Computer User Need to Know

I often look for keyboard shortcuts in any application I use because I prefer to switch fast between 10 or more programs at once.

When certain apps don’t employ the customary keyboard shortcuts that we’ve grown accustomed to, it’s annoying. The fact that their creators may have created these shortcuts without our knowledge as users, however, is much more concerning.

In reality, around 90% of computer users don’t know how to utilize CTRL+F, according to this (rather dated) article in the Atlantic.

Here is a fast list of 8 keyboard shortcuts you should be familiar with if you frequently use computers. Please note that because I use a PC, I have given some preference to PC commands in my explanations while still attempting to include each command with both PC and Mac controls. I apologize in advance to any Mac users who may feel insulted or betrayed (you’re humans, too).

Find with CTRL+F or Command+F

Since it was referenced in the aforementioned statistic, I should probably start with this one.

Simply press CTRL+F or Command+F and type your keyword to quickly find something on any web page using any major browser. You can browse the entire website to find all references to it.

I frequently employ this while looking for keywords in lengthy documents with a lot of text. This is also applicable to PDF and Microsoft Word documents.

Read More: 1337x Proxy: Utilizing the 1337x Proxy to Access a Torrent Website

Command+C or CTRL+C: Copy

CTRL+C would be the silverback and leader of the gorilla group if keyboard shortcuts were actual gorillas.

This is the standard text-copying shortcut used in practically all word processing programmes. Many keyboard shortcuts used by programmers in other applications have been inspired by Microsoft Word, but CTRL+C must be the most widely used (no, I don’t have any statistics to support this; it’s just how I feel).

Use This Keyboard Cheat Sheet To Delete Emails In Gmail

Sorting the mail is never fun, and using your mouse to do it makes it even more annoying. It takes way too long to choose each email. Try using the Gmail keyboard cheat sheet below to save yourself the trouble. These Gmail shortcuts will significantly improve how you use the service and, of course, save you a tonne of time. Don’t forget to enable the keyboard shortcuts in Gmail’s settings tab.

Change, Minimize, and Shut Windows

Wait! The next time you want to switch between windows or tabs, resist using the mouse. Use your keyboard to do it. Here’s how: Press Ctrl+Tab to switch between browser tabs; Windows +Up arrow key to minimize; and Windows +Down arrow key to maximize. So now you are aware of what to do when working on numerous Windows concurrently.

Read More: Hotshots Apk: Entertainment Mod Apk V1.1.1v

Command+V or CTRL+V: Paste

Naturally, if you’re going to copy something, you should probably paste it somewhere else as well.

The CTRL+C + CTRL+V keyboard shortcut combination is a must-have in your keyboard shortcut toolbox. Most users will utilise this regularly, whether they’re copying email addresses, text from Excel into Word, or objects in applications like Photoshop.

Command+N or CTRL+N: New

You could already use Word to create new documents with this. But did you know that opening a new window in your web browser may also be done by pressing CTRL+N?

To create a new folder for files in Windows Explorer, press CTRL+N

Save using CTRL+S or Command+S

If you’ve ever forgotten to save a piece of work, raise your hand.

Many programs now have auto-recovery functionality so that any lost work can be recovered in the event of an unplanned program crash. These, however, are not without flaws. Some of your most recent work might not have been saved via auto-recovery, or it might not work at all for some apps.

Invest money wisely. When you take a brief pause from typing, quickly press CTRL+S to save your work. You’ll be grateful you did it later if you make it a habit.

Read More: Vidmate 2021: Download Vid Mate App Free Install for Android 2022

Close using ALT+F4 or Command+Q.

Here’s a useful, albeit rarely used, one. if you are attempting to swiftly close all of the open applications. Simply press ALT+F4 (or CTRL+W on a PC occasionally) to close each one. Make sure you have everything saved first. (See the previous point.)

TAB key: Navigate a form

If you shop online as frequently as I do, you’re definitely familiar with the agony of navigating a protracted credit card application. The same is true when purchasing plane tickets, responding to a survey, joining up for a service, or pretty much anything else online that asks you to enter text into numerous fields.

Fortunately, the TAB key allows you to advance to the following field entry when completing an online form.

TAB+SPACE: Send an online form

Additionally, there will probably be a “Send” button, “Submit” button, “Register” button, or “Next” button at the bottom of the form to go to the following page.

After the final text box, pressing TAB will pick the button on your browser. Without using your mouse, you can properly fill out and submit a form by pressing the Space bar to “click” that button.

Although I can’t promise it will work every time, 60% of the time it will.

Hopefully, this will enable you to complete some of your applications more quickly and work more effectively.

Of course, I may have missed some, so please leave a comment if you know of any additional keyboard shortcuts that you would like to share with the world.

To Know More Latest Updates You Can Visit Our Website: The News Pocket