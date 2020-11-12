Kevin Hart’s Ex-Friend Says Star Lied About Extortion Plot To Cover Cheating Scandal!!

JT Jackson, the former friend of comedian Kevin Hart who was accused of setting the star up in the alleged sex tape scandal.

“Today I’m sharing hard evidence that I, JT Jackson was NEVER involved in any plot to extort Kevin Hart for $5 million dollars on Instagram or any other method for that matter,” JT wrote on Instagram.

Hart was caught on camera cheating on his then-pregnant wife, with another woman named Montia Sabbag, in a Las Vegas hotel room. After the scandal broke, Hart took legal action and was arrested on a felony extortion charge in May 2018.

He maintains his innocence.

“I was never involved in any of this bullsh*t.😏 Hard evidence proving as such attached below.😉 Each picture has an explanation. Remember when TMZ posted the bullsh*t you see in this pic? Saying “It’s True at one point Jackson made a money demand on Kevin’s Instagram account.”🤦🏾‍♂️ My goodness, TMZ flat out lied and slandered my name and character right here. My lawyer even contacted TMZ to ask them to take it down because it wasn’t true. TMZ refused and left it up.”