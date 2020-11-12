Kevin Harts Ex-Friend J.T. Jackson Says Kevin Never Called Him About Extortion Accusations: You Know My Character

Kevin Hart’s former friend J.T. Jackson is sharing his side of the comedian’s extortion claims against him.

As we previously reported, Kevin Hart accused J.T. Jackson of using the footage from Kevin Hart’s affair with Montia Sabbag back in 2017 to blackmail Hart for money.

Montia Sabbag sued Kevin Hart for $60 million amid reports of the alleged footage between them. She sued for intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy.

J.T. Jackson was initially charged with extortion, but they were dropped because he never actually demanded money from Kevin Hart or anyone on his team. Instead, Jackson allegedly took to social media to make his demands in hopes of getting paid. He's even accused of demanding money on Hart's Instagram account. He has denied all extortion accusations, but he was still being charged with other felonies — 2 counts of unauthorized use of personal identifying information and concealing and selling stolen property. Now he's back to defend his name again with another video, this time to defend his character. He said of Hart's claims amid their 15-year friendship:

Jackson also added that Hart never called him to discuss what happened and get his side of the story:

“And that was another thing. If you thought that I did something to you and we’re like this… [and] they’re accusing me, your boy for 15 years… you don’t want to sit down and talk to me brother? You don’t want to look me in my eye?” He adds, “He never ever sat down and called me on the phone to say’ yo we need to talk.’ I just found that odd you know. That’s 15 years brother come sit down with me talk to me. I wanted to talk to him. None of that never happened till this day none of that never happened.”

Check out the clip below: