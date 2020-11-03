Kevin Costner on That ‘Yellowstone’ Cliffhanger, and Reuniting with Diane Lane for ‘Let Him Go’

Kevin Costner is starring in a new movie, “Let Him Go,” but fans want to know what happened to his “Yellowstone” character John Dutton!

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst caught up with Kevin, who dished on the Season 3 cliffhanger. “Does John Dutton survive?” she asked. Kevin revealed, “Yeah, you are dealing with the ghost of John Dutton right now… It was a big, bang-up end so how it turns out, I hope people are happy with it — they might not be.”

Costner is in Montana shooting Season 4 of his hit show, saying “This is the Bitterroot Mountains of Montana, right behind the river of the Bitterroot, which Lewis and Clark went down this river on their way of trying to find the West Coast.”

Recently Kevin shared a phone number on Instagram telling fans they can text him to talk about “Yellowstone,” his album, and more. So what are people asking him? “It ranges,” he said. “When you have a life in the entertainment world… I’ve had a person in the last two weeks of their father’s life, who sat in the hospital, and they just watched my movies… The point was that you make these things for people to watch…. Obviously, there’s a lot of those movies that did what I hoped that they could do and it’s just they could be about something you maybe don’t forget.”

Kevin’s role in “Let Him Go” is pretty unforgettable, too. He plays a retired sheriff who is on a dangerous mission with his wife (Diane Lane) to rescue their grandson, who living with his mother and abusive step father. Costner said, “That’s what happens, it’s just in your DNA, you know. Something like that, I would use all the power in my world to protect anything that I’ve amassed in my life. I would use all of it to protect my family.”

He was happy to work with Diane again, too, saying, “Yeah felt like we were together for a minute on ‘Superman’… she was incredible.”

“Let Him Go” opens November 6, 2020.