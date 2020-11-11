Kevin Bacon’s Veterans Day Tribute, Adults Obtaining’Footloose’

Perform Movie Articles mr.smash_ohana / TikTok

Kevin Bacon‘s Thrilled of American Troops for serving their Nation, and he Is Crying out a Bunch of Personalities for Bettering his Renowned Dancing… in Their Own combat boots!!!

The”Footloose” celebrity only shared this wonderful movie of 3 brothers cutting loose into the renowned song and dance routine by his classic 80s film… and now Kevin is reminding America that our personalities also have motions.

Check their choreography in comparison to Ren’s at”Footloose” — Kevin’s correct, they completely have it down!!!

Appears KB’s actually captured the Armed Forces in his head this Veterans Day… he did some serious digging to get this humorous movie, which can be from April, but ’tis your year .

Kevin’s also respecting our vets for their support, stating all Americans owe a debt of appreciation for fighting for our liberty… and he looks fairly humbled these soldiers chose to recreate his own previous school dance moves.

“Everybody cut, everybody cut …”