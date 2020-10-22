Kevin Bacon, Keke Palmer, Sterling K. Brown Boost Voter Registration

Perform Movie Articles Particular Vote.org

100 million eligible voters did N’t cast a ballot from the 2016 election, along with celebs Such as Kevin Bacon, Keke Palmer and Sterling K. Brown are determined to Create sure These voices are finally Learned.

Kevin, Keke and Sterling set up some enjoyable and educational videos to encourage qualified voters to be certain they are enrolled this election, as 100 million individuals might have a good deal of sway.

Kevin’s hilariously defrauding people into voting using a’Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon’ spin, Sterling’s awarding Dark voters their ballot things and Keke’s got a concept to get millennials along with Gen Z, that the most significant voting market in America.

The PSAs were placed together from the Enough! Collective, a bunch of Hollywood bigwigs with dreams of effecting societal change in a systemic level by mobilizing voters to the upcoming election.

You may check out exactly what the celebrities have to say concerning enrolling — but the gist is… that election is very important to stand , so register ASAP!!!